Heavy’s Trade Proposal Lands Yankees $39 Million Two-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees could deal with a few issues at the trade deadline. It’s obvious that this team is going to attempt to do whatever it takes to add a starter, but the Yankees’ farm system isn’t exactly strong. With what pitchers have gone for over the past few deadlines, it’s tough to find a scenario where the Yankees will land on an ace.

Never say never, as anything is possible, and crazier trades have happened, but the Yankees aren’t exactly equipped as well as some of the other top teams in Major League Baseball to make a blockbuster deal.

However, perhaps they might not have to.

Who Yankees Could Trade for

With Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels expected to be traded, the veteran left-hander might not require the Yankees to give up a massive package. Yes, the two-time All-Star has been very good to start the season, posting a 2.67 ERA in six starts, but it’s important to remember that he’s a free agent at the end of the year.

It isn’t out of the picture to suggest that Anderson will be traded. Greg Amsinger of MLB Network listed him as one of the top trade candidates in Major League Baseball, and the New York Yankees should be at the top of the list for his services.

“Number seven, his teammate, Tyler Anderson. He started today’s game, the Angels had won every start he made. So he was their win-day guy. It’s not the case today in a game that the Mariners are beating them up. And then, of course, Mike Trout left in the fourth inning. We still don’t know why. Tyler Anderson is going to get moved, though, at some point,” he said.

Who Could Yankees Move?

If the New York Yankees were to make a trade over the next few months for a starter, they’ll likely have to give up a decent prospect haul.

However, it remains uncertain who the Yankees would be willing to trade. Recently, looking at trade chips, ESPN named Ben Hess, the Yankees’ recent first-round pick, as one.

“No Gerrit Cole. Luis Gil is slowly on the mend from a lat strain. Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman aren’t exactly getting the job done. The Yankees did just get Clarke Schmidt back, but they could certainly use a rotation upgrade. It’s hard to envision them trading top prospect George Lombard Jr., plus Spencer Jones’ stock has fallen, so let’s list a couple of pitchers here. Warren has had some big league time and would give the Marlins an MLB-ready starter. Hess was the Yankees’ first-round pick last year and perhaps has more upside but is further away from the majors,” David Schoenfield wrote.

In this trade proposal, let’s say the Yankees move on from Hess and a prospect in the five to 10 range in their system.

If the Los Angeles Angels are looking to get a massive haul in return, this deal might not work, but if offers are average, the Yankees could compete with most.

Perhaps more important than anything, he’s shown the ability to stay on the mound in recent years, throwing in at least 141.0 innings over each of the past three seasons.