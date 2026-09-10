Yankees Announce Great News on 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees will play the final game of their series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. After defeating Colorado in each of their last two games, the Yankees will now be going for the sweep.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series finale against the Rockies, they have provided some good news regarding one of their promising pitching prospects.

New York Yankees Activate Pitching Prospect Tyler Boudreau From Injured List

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Yankees have activated pitching prospect Tyler Boudreau from the seven-day injured list. With this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be returning to action for Single-A Tampa as they continue their postseason.

This is good news for Single-A Tampa, as Boudreau has been a very effective starting pitcher for them this season. Now, he will be looking to continue to impress as he returns to the mound for the Single-A club.

Looking at Boudreau’s 2026 Season in the Yankees’ Minor League System

Boudreau has appeared in 22 minor league games this season split between Single-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset, where he has posted an 8-3 record, a 3.29 ERA, and 118 strikeouts. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-1 pitcher has been showing plenty of promise this campaign in the Yankees’ system.

With how Boudreau has pitched this season, he is a prospect who New York fans should keep an eye on. While he is very much still in the beginning stages of his development, he has looked very good this season in their system.