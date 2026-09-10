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Yankees Announce Great News on 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Rockies Series

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will play the final game of their series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. After defeating Colorado in each of their last two games, the Yankees will now be going for the sweep.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series finale against the Rockies, they have provided some good news regarding one of their promising pitching prospects.

New York Yankees Activate Pitching Prospect Tyler Boudreau From Injured List

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Yankees have activated pitching prospect Tyler Boudreau from the seven-day injured list. With this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be returning to action for Single-A Tampa as they continue their postseason.

This is good news for Single-A Tampa, as Boudreau has been a very effective starting pitcher for them this season. Now, he will be looking to continue to impress as he returns to the mound for the Single-A club.

Looking at Boudreau’s 2026 Season in the Yankees’ Minor League System

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: A detailed view of a fans hat during the game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Boudreau has appeared in 22 minor league games this season split between Single-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset, where he has posted an 8-3 record, a 3.29 ERA, and 118 strikeouts. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-1 pitcher has been showing plenty of promise this campaign in the Yankees’ system.

With how Boudreau has pitched this season, he is a prospect who New York fans should keep an eye on. While he is very much still in the beginning stages of his development, he has looked very good this season in their system.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Yankees Announce Great News on 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Rockies Series

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