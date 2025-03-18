Former Uber Driver Has ‘Stranglehold’ on Roster Spot With Yankees

The New York Yankees backup catcher spot was a positon up for grabs in spring training but one player has a stranglehold on the position.

Austin Wells was set to be the Yankees’ starter while J.C. Escarra, Rafael Flores, and Alex Jackson were competing for the backup job. According to Yankees reporter, Jack Curry, Escarra who is a former uber driver has a stranglehold on the backup catcher spot.

“J.C. Escarra, the former Uber driver who is one of the best stories of the spring, has hit .368 w/ 3 HRs and has a stranglehold on the Yankees’ backup catcher position,” Curry reported.

Although Curry claims Escarra has a strangelhold ont he roster spot, he says he isn’t thinking about it.

“I’m not thinking about it yet. I just want to get through the next week or so,” Escarra said.

Escarra has hit .368 in spring training with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs. The 29-year-old has never played in the majors but did play well in AAA last season hitting .302 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs in 52 games.

Escarra Had to Drive Uber After Release from Orioles

Escarra was drafted in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of FIU.

He was drafted and played as a first baseman, but after the Orioles released him in 2022, he made a major change. Escarra decided to return to catcher, a position he played in college and signed in Indy ball. While he was in Indy ball, he was an Uber drive out of necessity.

“I had just gotten married and bought an apartment with my wife (Jocelyn),” Escarra said to MLB.com. “So now I’ve got a mortgage to pay and a wife to provide for. I had to make money somehow, and no one was going to take away my home from me. I knew I had to make those payments, so I was doing anything it took.”

Despite playing in Indy ball, Escarra never gave up on his dream and then played winter ball in Puerto Rico. After winter ball, he continued to drive Uber as well as being a substitute teacher, food delivery, contractor work and youth baseball coaching.

Now, after a long road, Escarra is likely to finally make his MLB debut in 2025 with the Yankees.

“I think I’m the man for the job, to be honest,” Escarra said. “I believe I can do it. Talent-wise, I think I have what it takes. It’s just getting to know the pitchers and building that trust with them. If they feel good on the mound with me back there, the sky is the limit.”

Yankees Catcher Praises Escarra

With Escarra likely to be the Yankees backup catcher, Wells is impressed with him.

Wells says Escarra has played well in spring training and he believes he will be an impactful MLB player.

“I know he didn’t have the normal route to where he’s at right now,” Wells said. “Even just being where he is, I know it’s super awesome and exciting for him. He has the ability to be as good as he wants to be. I really believe that.”

The Yankees will open their 2025 MLB season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.