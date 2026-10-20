New York Yankees Undrafted Free Agent Named ‘Pitcher of Interest’ Heading Into Offseason

The New York Yankees might have found a developmental gem.

New York, like every MLB team, tries to build through the draft, but the draft is often called a crapshoot, as it is hard to tell how they will fare when they get to the professional ranks.

Yet, one undrafted free agent the Yankees signed is impressing and could be someone to keep tabs on.

New York Yankees UDFA Pitcher Could be a Surprise

As the Arizona Fall League continues, one undrafted free agent signing the Yankees made has impressed.

MLB analyst Keith Law of The Athletic named a Yankees undrafted free agent who is impressing.

“Yankees reliever Chris Veach is another pitcher of interest. The right-hander was an undrafted free-agent signing out of South Carolina who was 91-92 with a plus changeup that gets big action and that he throws with excellent arm speed,” Law wrote.

“Pitchers can dominate A ball with a good changeup. But Veach still struck out a quarter of the batters he faced in Double-A in 13 innings this season, throwing his changeup twice as often as he threw the fastball. I saw him once, and he faced six batters, striking out three, walking two and hitting the sixth. So don’t get too excited yet.”

Veach is 24 years old and signed with the Yankees in August of 2024 after the MLB Draft. He spent 2026 between High-A and Double-A and was impressive.

Veach went 3-2 with a 1.86 ERA in 25 games this season across High-A and Double-A, continuing to impress. So, the undrafted free agent could very well be on the Yankees’ radar as a bullpen option in the coming years.

Aaron Boone Set to Return as Manager

The Yankees made their first big move of the offseason, as manager Aaron Boone is set to return.

There were calls for Boone to be fired, but that won’t happen, as USA Today’s Pete Caldera reported that Boone will be back.

“Aaron Boone is returning as Yankees mgr in 2027, per MLB executive source. Next season is the final guaranteed year of his current contract,” Caldera wrote on X.

With this being the final year of guaranteed money, Boone will have to take the Yankees to the next step if he’s going to remain New York’s manager.

Boone has been the Yankees manager since 2018. He’s 790-565 in nine years as the Yankees manager and has made the playoffs eight times.