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New York Yankees Announce Update On 23-Year-Old Pitcher Ahead Of Guardians Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Angel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. Chivilli made his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to avoid getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They most recently lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Yankees Announce Update On 23-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees makes his New York Yankees debut as he tries to pick off the runner at first base in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have had a lot of troubles with their bullpen this season.

One of their pitchers (Angel Chivilli) has been out since April with an injury.

On Wednesday, the team announced the latest update on the 23-year-old.

Via MLB.com: “Tossed live batting practice to Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton on June 3 at Yankee Stadium. Scheduled to toss to Stanton again on June 6.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return this month.

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees makes his New York Yankees debut as he delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Chivilli has appeared in two games for the Yankees this season.

He has gone 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

Chivilli’s Background

GettyPitcher Angel Chivilli #57 of the Colorado Rockies eaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning at Coors Field on June 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Chivilli spent the first two years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He went 3-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 73 games.

The Yankees acquired him in a trade over the offseason.

They wrote (via X) on January 28: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-11 in 28 games at home).

Following the Guardians, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Update On 23-Year-Old Pitcher Ahead Of Guardians Game

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