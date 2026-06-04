New York Yankees Announce Update On 23-Year-Old Pitcher Ahead Of Guardians Game

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to avoid getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They most recently lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Yankees Announce Update On 23-Year-Old Pitcher

The Yankees have had a lot of troubles with their bullpen this season.

One of their pitchers (Angel Chivilli) has been out since April with an injury.

On Wednesday, the team announced the latest update on the 23-year-old.

Via MLB.com: “Tossed live batting practice to Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton on June 3 at Yankee Stadium. Scheduled to toss to Stanton again on June 6.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return this month.

Chivilli has appeared in two games for the Yankees this season.

He has gone 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

Chivilli’s Background

Chivilli spent the first two years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He went 3-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 73 games.

The Yankees acquired him in a trade over the offseason.

They wrote (via X) on January 28: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-11 in 28 games at home).

Following the Guardians, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Friday night.