Aaron Boone Announced Update On Injured 36-Year-Old Yankees Pitcher

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The teams split the first two games on Tuesday.

Aaron Boone Announced Update On Injured 36-Year-Old

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone provided the latest update on Fernando Cruz.

He has been out since August 25.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (via X): “Aaron Boone tells us Fernando Cruz threw for the first time since an MRI revealed a partially torn right UCL and he’s doing “pretty well””

Cruz had been in the middle of a strong 2026 season.

He is 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games (with two saves).

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “Imaging performed on Aug. 26 revealed a partial tear of Cruz’s right UCL. Met with Dr. Keith Meister, who advised a conservative approach for now. Has not yet resumed throwing, Aaron Boone said Sept. 13.”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz was picked in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Following three years with Cincinnati, Cruz joined the Yankees in 2025.

Over 251 career games, the 36-year-old has gone 11-21 with a 4.03 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 43-33 in 76 games at home in the Bronx).

Following two more games with the Rays, the Yankees will finish their 2026 regular season (at home) against the Baltimore Orioles with the series starting on Friday.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays have won the American League East. An exceptional year for a team projected to finish last in the division. Now, they’ll get a bye to the ALDS. The Yankees are now officially locked into the No. 4 seed. Game 1 of the Wild Card Series is next Tuesday.”