Awful News For Yankees as Worst Fears on Scary Oswaldo Cabrera Injury Confirmed

The New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-5 at T-Mobile Park Monday night, to move three games clear of the second-place Boston Red Sox in the American League East. But a frightening injury to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera cast a grim cloud over the Yankees victory.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that fans’, and Cabrera’s teammates’ worst fears about the gruesome injury were true. The 26-year-old Venezuela native suffered a broken left ankle.

The Yankees activated another third baseman, D.J. LaMahieu, from the injured list on Tuesday. The 36-year-old LeMahieu was set to make his 2025 debut on Tuesday night.

According to a New York Post report, however, the full extent of Cabrera’s injury had not yet been made public on Tuesday.

Full Extent of Cabrera’s Ankle Damage Not Clear

“It was not immediately clear if there was any further damage to Cabrera’s ligaments around his ankle or if it was just a clean break, which may be the best-case scenario in an otherwise brutal development,” wrote Post Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce in a report published Tuesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cabrera injured the ankle in the ninth inning as he scored the Yankees 11th run on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge. As the throw from Mariners right fielder Leody Tavares came in, Cabrera swerved to avoid a tag by Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh. As he awkwardly maneuvered around the plate, Cabrera’s spikes appeared to get caught in the dirt, bending his ankle at an unnatural ankle.

According to sports medicine doctor Jesse Morse of the firm The Injury Experts, the best case scenario for Cabrera’s return would be between eight and 12 weeks. If surgery is required on the ankle — which is still not known, at least publicly — the third baseman would likely require a recovery period of 12 to 16 weeks, effectively ending his season.

The Yankees placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list, though there is essentially no chance he will be healthy in 10 days.

“For those confused why Cabrera would be placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured ankle, let me explain,” wrote MLB.com correspondent Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. “The options are the 10- or 60-day IL. Let’s say hypothetically he could be back in 6-8 weeks… that’s fewer than 60 days. Nobody is saying he will return in 10 days.”

A Popular Figure Among Yankee Teammates

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said that the team’s players were focused on Cabrera’s well-being.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation,” Boone said. “Just praying for our guy Cabby tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night. Obviously a great game in a lot of ways, but a lot of guys feeling for their teammate, who’s the best of them.”

Cabrera was taken from the field in an ambulance after being strapped to a stretcher by paramedics.

In the first regular assignment of his four-season MLB career, Cabrera started at third base in 30 of the Yankees’ 41 games so far. The young player has proven especially popular with his teammates.

“Everybody in here feels terrible, just because we know how much he works, how hard he works, how much he loves and cares for everybody in this room, the way he would treat every game, every day he got to be up here was such a blessing,” said Judge after the game, as quoted by Joyce. “You never like seeing that happen to anybody, but especially a guy like that that means so much to us, it’s tough.”