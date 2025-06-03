Yankees Get Huge Update on Status of Right-Handed Pitcher’s Health Status

The New York Yankees had a very disappointing series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping two of three in embarrassing fashion. Outside of Game 3, the Yankees were completely dominated, evident by their 18-2 loss in the second game of the three-game set.

But it’s also important to factor in a few things for the Yankees. The team currently sits at 36-22 and is already 5.5 games ahead in the American League East. 7-3 over their last 10 games, it’s important not to get too emotional about where they stand.

The Yankees are very good, and with reinforcements on the way, they should only continue to get better.

According to a report from RotoWire, the Yankees could be getting back one of their top bullpen arms in the form of Jake Cousins, who hasn’t thrown an inning for them throughout the 2024 campaign due to a forearm and pectoral injury.

“Cousins (forearm/pectoral) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

“Cousins has been on the shelf for the entirety of the 2025 season after suffering a forearm strain in February. The right-hander was on the cusp of returning to action in mid-May, but he sustained a pectoral injury, which slowed his progress. Considering the amount of time Cousins has missed, he’ll likely require a handful of appearances on his rehab assignment, and it’s currently unclear what level of the Yankees’ minor-league system he’ll report to,” they wrote.

The Missing Piece of the Bullpen?

A rehab assignment is a step in the right direction for Cousins, who posted a 2.37 ERA and 1.05 WHIP for the New York Yankees a season ago in 37 appearances. After pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the first three years of his career, he was better than ever last year, striking out 53 hitters in 38.0 innings.

With all the injuries the New York Yankees’ rotation and bullpen have faced, adding Cousins back could be exactly what the team needs.

Kristie Ackert of Athlon Sports believes that Cousins is the missing piece in the Yankees’ bullpen, stating that with him and the other players coming back from injury, New York should be in an even better position than it is already in.

“While Cousins hasn’t yet appeared in a 2025 game due to injury, his presence on the mound is seen as a critical factor in the Yankees’ bullpen plans for the stretch run. Boone and the pitching staff have expressed optimism about his recovery progress, though the team is cautious about rushing him back too quickly

“Cousins will be the latest reliever to rejoin the bullpen. Fernando Cruz is expected back on Tuesday and Jonathan Loaisiga returned last month. As the Yankees approach the midpoint of the season and have used their bullpen heavily, getting Cousins back could be a difference-maker,” she wrote.

No Need to Rush Cousins Back

It remains uncertain how long the New York Yankees plan to keep Cousins in the minors on a rehab assignment, but it’s important that he’s healthy for when it matters most.

The roster has done a good enough job of keeping pace, and staying healthy for October has to be the priority right now.