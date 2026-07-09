New York Yankees Fans Upset With Austin Wells Decision

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They are coming off a 3-0 loss on Wednesday (and trail 2-1 in the series).

Austin Wells finished Wednesday’s loss with one strikeout and no hits.

Yankees’ Lineup On Thursday

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger 1B J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C P. Blackburn SP”

Wells remains in the lineup on Thursday (and is hitting 9th).

He comes into the day batting .148 with 27 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 62 games.

The former Arizona star is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Yankees Fans Upset With Austin Wells Decision

Here’s what people were saying about Wells:

@Joey_Francona: “Might as well choose any random fan in attendance to hit 9th because they won’t do any worse than Wells”

@willyv_11: “Why is Austin playing again instead of Sanchez?”

@shell895: “Why is Wells catching again? It’s a day game after night! Ugh. Well, LET’S GO YANKEES!!!!”

@SChapman_007: “How is Austin wells still on the team”

@MJTorres1230: “A must win and we go with Paul Blackburn and Austin Wells 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮”

@Yank2827: “How can Wells continue to be in the lineup? He is the worst hitter in MLB by far! Get him off the team and fire Boone for such stupidy”

Yankees Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

The Yankees enter the day as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5.0 games back of the Rays with a 50-42 record.