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New York Yankees Fans Upset With Austin Wells Decision

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out to end the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2024 in New York City. The Rays won 6-4. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They are coming off a 3-0 loss on Wednesday (and trail 2-1 in the series).

Austin Wells finished Wednesday’s loss with one strikeout and no hits.

Yankees’ Lineup On Thursday

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger 1B J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C P. Blackburn SP”

Wells remains in the lineup on Thursday (and is hitting 9th).

He comes into the day batting .148 with 27 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 62 games.

The former Arizona star is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Yankees Fans Upset With Austin Wells Decision

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about Wells:

@Joey_Francona: “Might as well choose any random fan in attendance to hit 9th because they won’t do any worse than Wells”

@willyv_11: “Why is Austin playing again instead of Sanchez?”

@shell895: “Why is Wells catching again? It’s a day game after night! Ugh. Well, LET’S GO YANKEES!!!!”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at bat during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

@SChapman_007: “How is Austin wells still on the team”

@MJTorres1230: “A must win and we go with Paul Blackburn and Austin Wells 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮”

@Yank2827: “How can Wells continue to be in the lineup? He is the worst hitter in MLB by far! Get him off the team and fire Boone for such stupidy”

Yankees Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees enter the day as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5.0 games back of the Rays with a 50-42 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Fans Upset With Austin Wells Decision

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