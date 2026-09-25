New York Yankees Urged to Acquire $126M Slugger to Replace Ryan McMahon

The New York Yankees could be a team to watch this offseason to add another impact bat to the lineup.

New York is heading back to the playoffs and will host the AL Wild Card series as the Yankees look to get over the hump finally.

The Yankees will begin a three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

New York Yankees Urged to Acquire Bo Bichette

The Yankees haven’t gotten much production from Ryan McMahon at third base, so New York should look to add an impact bat to replace him.

McMahon’s defense has been solid. But his bat is an issue, and he’s been considered a trade chip or DFA candidate this offseason. With that, Yankees analyst Stephen Parello of FanSided urges the team to acquire Bo Bichette this offseason.

“It might sound strange, but Bo Bichette could be a sneaky-good solution for the Yankees. While he got off to a frigid start in Queens that has depressed his overall line, he’s hit .291/.335/.440 since June 1. There’s also some reason to believe that getting away from the Mets’ dysfunction could help him rebound even more,” Parello wrote.

“What’s more, he could actually provide some things the Yankees need. Having another contact-forward bat would be nice, and he’d add some much-needed right-handed balance to the lineup. It seemed for a while that he was a shoo-in to opt in to his contract, but now, after a return to form, it’s thought to be a 50-50 chance that he tests the free-agent market again this winter. If he does, he deserves a long look.”

Bichette is in the first year of a three-year, $126 million deal but could opt out. If he does opt out, Bichette will have some suitors, and he could fit in nicely with the Yankees.

The slugger showed he can hit in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays, and his defense at third base is good enough. He’s hitting .259 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs this season.

New York Right Now

The Yankees are set to play their final series of the season before the focus shifts to the playoffs.

New York will likely play the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round. However, the team has dealt with a plethora of injuries, including to slugger Aaron Judge.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Judge said. “I’ve been proud of what they’ve done, proud of the young guys coming up and filling some holes for us. You know, seeing Spencer, how he’s really evolved every single time he got called up, gotten a little bit better, a little bit better. Our starting pitching doing what it’s done. You call up a guy like George Lombard [Jr.], 21 years old, to be the shortstop for the Yankees, and he’s just fit right in with this group. I’m just proud of the guys.”

The Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday before ending the season on Sunday.