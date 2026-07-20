Yankees Urged to Acquire 2.23-ERA Reliever to Replace Tim Hill

The New York Yankees are expected to pursue bullpen help ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

New York’s bullpen has been an issue this season, and the Yankees should look to the Kansas City Royals to find an impact left-handed reliever. Tim Hill has been the Yankees’ go-to lefty reliever, but he’s struggled, so analyst Stephen Parello of FanSided urges the team to acquire Daniel Lynch IV from the Royals.

“As painful as it might be, replacing Hill in his role as the unit’s lefty specialist is necessary, and under-the-radar trade target Daniel Lynch IV of the Kansas City Royals could prove to be the perfect solution,” Parello wrote. “… The 29-year-old is death to left-handed hitters, allowing a .136/.197/.182 line against them. The difference between him and Hill, though, is that he can also adequately handle righties, with platoon-advantaged hitters posting a mark of .205/.289/.370 this season. …

“He won’t have an enormous price tag, but as a matchup lefty who can also counteract pinch-hitting decisions in the middle innings, he’ll more than play. On top of that, he comes with team control through 2028, making him a prime Brian Cashman target. It’s sad to say, but Hill has become a liability, and New York seriously needs to consider replacing him. If and when the Yankees come to the conclusion that it’s time to move on, Lynch IV is the perfect upgrade.”

Lynch is 3-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 40 games this season and can be a high-leverage reliever for the Yankees. He’s a ground ball pitcher who can come in with runners on to escape jams and is also dominant against left-handers, which the Yankees could use an upgrade on.

Royals Open to Trading Lynch

With the Royals being one of the few clear sellers, Kansas City could sell high on some assets.

One of the top trade chips Kansas City has is Lynch, who’s a high-leverage reliever with two more years of control. Royals insider Anne Rogers of MLB.com revealed that Lynch is garnering the most trade attention ahead of the August 3 deadline.

“Kansas City does have rental pieces to trade away, like outfielders Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, along with reliever John Schreiber. Reliever Matt Strahm is also a free agent next year, but his struggles this season have probably zapped his trade value,” Rogers wrote. “Two other high-leverage relievers, Alex Lange and Daniel Lynch IV, come with two years of club control, so the Royals will certainly have conversations about them, with Lynch likely garnering the most interest.”

With Lynch having two more years of control, the Yankees would have him for three playoff runs.

Yankees Looking for Pitching Help

Ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline, the Yankees are expected to add some impact relievers.

New York’s bullpen has been an issue, and Yankees GM Brian Cashman knows the team can’t have enough pitching.

“We’ve lost some important people, but thankfully, we’ll be getting them back,” Cashman said. “We don’t want to take on any more water. We understand how important pitching is.”

The Yankees are 55-45 and 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.