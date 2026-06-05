Yankees Urged to Acquire $426.5M Superstar After Aaron Judge Injury

The New York Yankees could look to pull off a major move to help fill the void in Aaron Judge’s absence.

New York announced that Judge suffered a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. He will undergo further imaging after 4-6 weeks. So, at the earliest, Judge is likely out two months, if not longer. So the Yankees could explore the trade market to help replace him.

Following the injury news, Yankees analyst Jake Elman urges New York to pull off a blockbuster trade for future Hall of Famer Mike Trout. However, Elman knows it does seem unlikely to happen.

“There is a greater chance of talking pigs flying with a solution to prevent a lockout than there is Mike Trout accepting a trade to the Yankees,” Elman wrote. “Trout is seemingly fine sticking with the moribund Angels, where he’s experienced the playoffs once in 15 seasons. Even with the Halos likely headed for another 90-loss season, there is no indication that Trout would demand — or even support — a trade to a contender.”

Trout is in the eighth year of his 12-year, $426.5 million deal, so the Yankees would be taking on a hefty amount of salary. Yet, Trout could also be a key part of the future as he could replace Trent Grisham in center once Judge returns, or Bellinger slides to center and he takes over in left.

Trout is a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star and would immediately bolster the lineup. He’s hitting .240 with 14 home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

Angels Unlikely to Trade Trout

Although the Angels are on their way to missing the playoffs again, it’s unlikely Trout will be traded.

Trout’s name has come up in trade rumors for years. As, fans have wanted to see him compete for a World Series. Yet, he’s been loyal to the Angels, and owner Arte Moreno is unwilling to trade him, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Mike Trout should be available. But there’s no indication owner Arte Moreno has relented on his unwillingness to move his franchise player,” Passan wrote.

Trout hasn’t played in the playoffs since 2014, which is the only season he’s appeared in the postseason. And, despite being one of the greatest players ever and a future Hall of Famer, it’s unlikely he will be moved.

Yankees Will Have to Step Up in Judge’s Absence

The Yankees will be without Judge for weeks, if not months.

With New York being without Judge, veteran starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said everyone has to step up in the absence.

“Aaron obviously means a lot to us,” Cole said. “He just plays great baseball all the time and brings great energy. It’s tough when guys get hurt, but unfortunately, it’s part of the game. As a team, you’ve got to figure out how to step up in those situations. And so that’s what we’ll do.”

The Yankees did promote Spencer Jones to help fill the void in the meantime. But, New York could also explore the trade market to replace Judge.