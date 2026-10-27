Yankees Urged to Consider Surprising $260 Million Offseason Trade

Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media suggested the New York Yankees should contact the Arizona Diamondbacks about a possible trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Wilson framed the idea as a short-term bridge at the hot corner while New York continues evaluating its younger infield options. He cautioned that any pursuit should remain measured rather than treating one strong season as proof of a lasting solution.

The writer noted that a veteran on an expiring contract could fill an immediate need without locking the position for multiple years.

Wilson also referenced an earlier mention of Arenado as a theoretical trade candidate by SNY’s Phillip Martinez, while emphasizing that no talks between the clubs have been reported.

Arizona would have to decide first whether it is willing to move the 35-year-old at all.

Weighing Arenado’s Rebound Production Against Past Results

Arenado finished 2026 with a .255/.331/.475 slash line, 30 home runs and an .806 OPS over 152 games. That marked a clear step forward from 2025, when he managed only 12 home runs and a .666 OPS across 107 contests with St. Louis.

Wilson argued that New York would essentially be buying the improved version, yet still needs to determine which level of production is more likely to continue.

He pointed out that Arenado’s right-handed bat was not dependent on facing only one type of pitcher.

The third baseman posted an .894 OPS against left-handers in 157 plate appearances and a .775 mark against right-handers in 442 plate appearances.

Wilson said the Yankees could benefit from the left-handed matchup but would not have to restrict Arenado solely to those situations.

Balancing a Final-Year Contract With Salary and Defensive Realities

Arenado is entering the last season of his deal, a detail Wilson highlighted as useful for a club managing large existing commitments and needing playing time for younger players. A one-year assignment, he wrote, could address the third-base opening without forcing a multi-year decision on the position.

Wilson warned that the prospect cost would be harder to justify if Arizona treated Arenado like a player under longer control. He also noted that outside funding arrangements exist on the contract, so the Yankees would need to clarify exactly what they would owe rather than relying on the face value of the salary.

Arenado started 142 games at third base in 2026, showing he could handle regular duty, yet Wilson said that workload alone does not guarantee defense at the level of his peak seasons.

The club should evaluate the current version Arenado before simply adding a well-known name. Wilson concluded that he would consider Arenado at a reasonable cost provided the New York Yankees have a clear plan for the players behind him.

The 30 home runs, he wrote, should open the discussion rather than end it.