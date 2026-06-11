Yankees Urged to Make Surprising Move on Anthony Volpe Ahead of Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees could have to make a tough roster decision once Jasson Dominguez is ready to return.

Dominguez is currently on a rehab assignment and could be back before the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The obvious choice would be sending down Spencer Jones, but he’s hit the ball well since being recalled due to Aaron Judge’s injury.

With that, Yankees analyst Stephen Parello of FanSided urges New York to send Anthony Volpe back down to Triple-A as the corresponding roster move.

“The first order of business will be deciding whether New York would be willing to carry both Spencer Jones and Dominguez on the 26-man roster,” Parello wrote. “While there are currently only three true outfielders in the mix right now, Amed Rosario, Max Schuemann, and Jose Caballero all have the ability to play the corners, while Cody Bellinger’s versatility gives the club a way to spell Trent Grisham in center. …

“Clearly, the right answer is to send Volpe back down to Scranton in favor of Dominguez when the young outfielder is ready, but there’s no guarantee that the Yankees will make the obvious call. In fact, one of these significantly more useful pieces may end up being the roster casualty, or Dominguez might be held down despite him earning his opportunity, just as he did prior to his injury.”

Sending Volpe down would be a surprise, but Parello believes it’s the logical choice. Jose Caballero deserves to be the everyday shortstop, while Schuemann and Jones also deserve to be on the roster for the time being.

Yankees Manager Defends Volpe

Although Parello believes the Yankees should option Volpe to Triple-A, that seems unlikely to happen.

Instead, speaking to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on ‘The Show’ on The New York Post, Boone had plenty of praise for Volpe.

“I see talent. I see a tough kid that works his butt off that’s not afraid of that noise,” Boone said. “He (Volpe) hasn’t found the way to the level he expects yet and that we expect him to get to, but he’s also still a very young player who’s had a lot of real success.”

Boone, meanwhile, believes Volpe is playing much better defensively, which had been the problem for him in years past.

“This year so far, I think he’s (Volpe) played really well at short for us,” Boone said on the show. “There’s also real competition there (at shortstop). Like Jose Caballero is a real option… and playing well. I think that’s not necessarily a bad thing to have internal competition going on.”

Volpe is hitting .194 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs this season with the Yankees.

Boone Vague on Dominguez Return

New York could get Dominguez back on the roster for its pivotal series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Yet, ahead of the series, Boone was vague about Dominguez’s status and when he would be activated off the injured list, according to Gary Phillips.

“Aaron Boone said “we’ll see” when asked if Jasson Domínguez will be added to the active roster once his rehab assignment is over. He said the same thing when asked if he could be in play on Friday when the Yankees begin a series against the Blue Jays in Toronto,” Phillips wrote on X.

Dominguez is hitting .200 with 1 home run and 4 RBIs this season.