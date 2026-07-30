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New York Yankees Urged To Trade Away 8-Year MLB Veteran

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees are back at Rate Field for the third game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games in the series.

Yankees Urged To Trade Away 8-Year Vet

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During Wednesday’s game, Brandon Tierney urged the Yankees to consider trading away Trent Grisham.

Tierney wrote: “Sure, they need to acquire players. But how about trading Grisham?”

Grisham is batting .216 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 87 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees (and 8th in the MLB).

Social Media Reacts

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees stands on deck against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@gil_gioia: “Sure people lining up to help the Yankees, do you have a clue how baseball or the trading deadline works…..”

@BeerDrinkTravel: “Grisham + Warren + prospects for Parades + Pena”

@ilovemypastime: “I mean look at this offense… actually look at the OF it’s horrendous”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees walks during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Just talked about this last night, BT! 11 homers with a league average OPS An on base % of .319 Below league average defense $22M? Come on.”

@risucci_rick: “This trade deadline could the best BUY & SELL deadline if Cashman & the #Yankees would think outside the box. Truly upgrading your team is trading off current roster, for others current rostered & figure out the need for a need or the sweatners.”

@DelgardoJoseph: “Trade Grisham why he pretty clutch player.”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees in action against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

Grisham has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 and Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring runs during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-46 record in 107 games.

After one more game with the White Sox, they will remain in Chicago for a series with the Cubs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Urged To Trade Away 8-Year MLB Veteran

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