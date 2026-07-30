New York Yankees Urged To Trade Away 8-Year MLB Veteran

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees are back at Rate Field for the third game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games in the series.

Yankees Urged To Trade Away 8-Year Vet

During Wednesday’s game, Brandon Tierney urged the Yankees to consider trading away Trent Grisham.

Tierney wrote: “Sure, they need to acquire players. But how about trading Grisham?”

Grisham is batting .216 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 87 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees (and 8th in the MLB).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@gil_gioia: “Sure people lining up to help the Yankees, do you have a clue how baseball or the trading deadline works…..”

@BeerDrinkTravel: “Grisham + Warren + prospects for Parades + Pena”

@ilovemypastime: “I mean look at this offense… actually look at the OF it’s horrendous”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Just talked about this last night, BT! 11 homers with a league average OPS An on base % of .319 Below league average defense $22M? Come on.”

@risucci_rick: “This trade deadline could the best BUY & SELL deadline if Cashman & the #Yankees would think outside the box. Truly upgrading your team is trading off current roster, for others current rostered & figure out the need for a need or the sweatners.”

@DelgardoJoseph: “Trade Grisham why he pretty clutch player.”

Grisham has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-46 record in 107 games.

After one more game with the White Sox, they will remain in Chicago for a series with the Cubs.