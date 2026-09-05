New York Yankees Urged To Make Anthony Volpe Move Amid Hot Streak

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They lost by a score of 3-2 (in the 10th inning).

New York Yankees Urged To Make Anthony Volpe Move

Also on Friday, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs by a score of 9-2.

Anthony Volpe hit another home run.

Many fans reacted on social media:

@The_Bleacherss: “If Grisham goes on the IL, I think you have to call up Volpe, until Judge is back. That is if you feel comfortable playing him at 3B and 2B.”

@reldrago: “we have to start having a conversation about bringing Volpe back up for Lombard.”

@JacobBSpeaks: “I’ve got to say it man. If this was anyone else other than Volpe, Yankees fans would be insufferable about bringing him up.”

@CowboyGrish: “Volpe is literally destroying the baseball at AAA and im stuck with “Amed Rosario and “Jose Caballero””

@ChrisCoop_: “Daily Volpe AAA HR, his 10th since being sent down on August 7th. This one pulled to LF on a sweeper low and in at 101.1 mph / 26 deg / 360 ft Volpe entered today with a slash of: 108 PAs .287/.380/.660 (1.040 OPS) 9 HRs + 6 SBs 17 RBIs”

@EnterSamdman: “Volpe always did this in the minors, it means nothing unless your contributing in the bigs.”

@Crcalcat12Chris: “He should be brought up this is criminal”

@DJ_Blak357: “I think he deserves to come up but over who, Jazz has been playing better and is the better defender at 2nd and you just got Lombard up plus he producing, let him keep grinding and the chips may fall in place in time”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, the 25-year-old had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.