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New York Yankees Urged To Make Anthony Volpe Move Amid Hot Streak

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after he hit a three run home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They lost by a score of 3-2 (in the 10th inning).

New York Yankees Urged To Make Anthony Volpe Move

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Friday, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs by a score of 9-2.

Anthony Volpe hit another home run.

Many fans reacted on social media:

@The_Bleacherss: “If Grisham goes on the IL, I think you have to call up Volpe, until Judge is back. That is if you feel comfortable playing him at 3B and 2B.”

@reldrago: “we have to start having a conversation about bringing Volpe back up for Lombard.”

@JacobBSpeaks: “I’ve got to say it man. If this was anyone else other than Volpe, Yankees fans would be insufferable about bringing him up.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

@CowboyGrish: “Volpe is literally destroying the baseball at AAA and im stuck with “Amed Rosario and “Jose Caballero””

@ChrisCoop_: “Daily Volpe AAA HR, his 10th since being sent down on August 7th. This one pulled to LF on a sweeper low and in at 101.1 mph / 26 deg / 360 ft Volpe entered today with a slash of: 108 PAs .287/.380/.660 (1.040 OPS) 9 HRs + 6 SBs 17 RBIs”

@EnterSamdman: “Volpe always did this in the minors, it means nothing unless your contributing in the bigs.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@Crcalcat12Chris: “He should be brought up this is criminal”

@DJ_Blak357: “I think he deserves to come up but over who, Jazz has been playing better and is the better defender at 2nd and you just got Lombard up plus he producing, let him keep grinding and the chips may fall in place in time”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, the 25-year-old had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Urged To Make Anthony Volpe Move Amid Hot Streak

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