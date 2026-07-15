7-Year New York Yankees Veteran Still A Free Agent During MLB All-Star Break

On Tuesday night, the American League beat the National League by a score of 4-0 in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The New York Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday (and went into the break in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

They will resume action on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

7-Year New York Yankees Veteran Still A Free Agent

With the All-Star break going on, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is a free agent.

Chad Green still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 35-year-old is coming off a season where he went 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 45 games for the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

Looking At Green’s Career