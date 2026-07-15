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7-Year New York Yankees Veteran Still A Free Agent During MLB All-Star Break

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NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Manager Joe Girardi #28 pulls Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees for David Robertson #30 against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the American League beat the National League by a score of 4-0 in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The New York Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday (and went into the break in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

They will resume action on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

7-Year New York Yankees Veteran Still A Free Agent

GettyChad Green #57 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.

With the All-Star break going on, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is a free agent.

Chad Green still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 35-year-old is coming off a season where he went 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 45 games for the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

GettyChad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Looking At Green’s Career

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year New York Yankees Veteran Still A Free Agent During MLB All-Star Break

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