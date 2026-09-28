Video Of Aaron Judge Emerges Amid Latest Update On The Yankees Star

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Ahead of Wild Card round, the Yankees have to make a decision on Aaron Judge.

He last appeared in a game on September 16.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and may not be active for AL Wild Card Series. Judge said he intends to be active for postseason. Had hit and thrown indoors as of Sept. 28, including running on anti-gravity treadmill. Scheduled to participate in on-field workout Sept. 28.”

Video Of Aaron Judge Emerges Amid Latest Update

Judge took batting practice on Monday afternoon.

Many reporters posted videos of the three-time MVP (and they can be seen in the links below).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Aaron Judge hits a batting practice homer:”

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic: “Aaron Judge, batting practice.”

Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Aaron Judge taking BP during the Yankees workout”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He has won the MVP award in three out of the last four seasons.

That said, Judge is still missing a World Series title (at 34).