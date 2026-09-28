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Video Of Aaron Judge Emerges Amid Latest Update On The Yankees Star

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs in at the end of the inning after catching a ball hit off the bat of Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the wall during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Ahead of Wild Card round, the Yankees have to make a decision on Aaron Judge.

He last appeared in a game on September 16.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and may not be active for AL Wild Card Series. Judge said he intends to be active for postseason. Had hit and thrown indoors as of Sept. 28, including running on anti-gravity treadmill. Scheduled to participate in on-field workout Sept. 28.”

Video Of Aaron Judge Emerges Amid Latest Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Judge took batting practice on Monday afternoon.

Many reporters posted videos of the three-time MVP (and they can be seen in the links below).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Aaron Judge hits a batting practice homer:”

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic: “Aaron Judge, batting practice.”

Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Aaron Judge taking BP during the Yankees workout”

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City. 

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He has won the MVP award in three out of the last four seasons.

That said, Judge is still missing a World Series title (at 34).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Video Of Aaron Judge Emerges Amid Latest Update On The Yankees Star

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