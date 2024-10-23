‘Wild’ Yankees Trade Proposal Sends Projected $30 Million Slugger to New York

The New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on October 25. But not even the Fall Classic can stop Hot Stove rumors from swirling. Could the Bombers pursue a trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter?

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller shared “wild” MLB trade ideas for each division that would shake things up ahead of 2025. Here’s the four-player swap he proposed between New York and Toronto:

Yankees receive: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays receive: outfielder Spencer Jones, left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge and right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter

This proposed package would see the Yankees give up three of their top 20 minor-league prospects. MLB.com has Jones (second) and Selvidge (seventh) in the top 10, followed by Beeter, who is 18th overall.

“The Yankees certainly need the help at first base, as all six players who spent time there this season posted an OPS of .661 or worse. It’s a foregone conclusion they’ll decline their $17M club option on Anthony Rizzo in pursuit of a better solution,” he said. “As was the case last winter with [Juan] Soto, it’s going to take somewhat of a king’s ransom for the Yankees to get their man. But what an absolute wrecking ball of a lineup they would have in 2025 if they manage to re-sign Soto and trade for Guerrero.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Would Be a Huge Upgrade for the Yankees

The Yankees had one of baseball’s best offenses in 2024. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto helped power the team to a collective 117 wRC+. Only the Dodgers (118) had a more productive offense, per FanGraphs. But as Miller mentioned, not much of it came from New York first basemen.

That part of the roster produced a 76 wRC+, MLB’s second-worst mark. Meanwhile, Guerrero had a huge year while playing first base for Toronto.

According to FanGraphs, his 5.5 WAR was the highest among primary first basemen. The right-handed slugger hit .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs, 103 RBI and 98 runs scored in 697 plate appearances. Guerrero has also historically loved hitting at Yankee Stadium. He’s posted a .959 OPS with 14 homers and 26 RBI in 42 career games.

After earning $19.9 million in 2024, MLB Trade Rumors is projecting he’ll earn $29.6 million in his last year of arbitration. He’s set to become a free agent following the 2025 campaign.

The Likelihood of Guerrero Landing With the Yankees Is Low

If the Blue Jays meaningfully shop Guerrero on the trade market and he has a say in his next destination, would he be OK going to the Yankees? He said he would never sign with the Bombers in 2022. That was backed up in April when he said, “It’s a personal thing that goes back with my family.”

Miller mentioned both of those in his explanation, but also how the slugger changed his stance ahead of the trade deadline, sounding more open to it if a deal came together.

However, an August 18 report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale revealed Toronto will try signing Guerrero to an extension before he reaches free agency. And if they make a significant run at Soto this winter, pairing him with Guerrero beyond 2025 will be a crucial part of the equation.

This would certainly be a wild trade if it went down. But considering Guerrero’s past with the Yankees, as well as New York and Toronto both playing in the American League East, it seems unlikely at the moment.