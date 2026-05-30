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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Athletics Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees during an 18-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They most recently won by a score of 8-2 on Friday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/30 Grisham CF Rice DH Judge RF Bellinger LF Chisholm Jr. 2B Goldschmidt 1B McMahon 3B Wells C Volpe SS Weathers SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup on Saturday.

He is also hitting 9th in the order for the first time this season.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases in 11 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning two-run base hit against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 17, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@WiseAndFly: “Cabby should be starting on a regular basis. Stop forcing Volpe into the lineup”

@JMC9787: “I don’t understand the process at short right now. You can’t keep rotating Volpe and Caballero. It’s not fair to either one. Commit to one or the other until they falter and show they can’t do it.”

@MissYankee: “Boooo! Volpe and Wells are back”

@KabukiUSMC: “I disagree with the method cabby had two hits last night and now he’s got to sit down again. They will do anything to accommodate volpe.”

@FrankStang96230: “Why did yankees use Jose Caballero that 1 game at 3rd base but haven’t since then?”

@d_mart97: “Play Cabby every day. I don’t care who has to sit but sitting Cabby once a series like he’s a catcher isn’t it.”

Yankees Ahead Of Game 2

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tags out Colby Thomas #32 of the Athletics in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees have gone 35-22 in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Athletics Game

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