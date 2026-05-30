New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Athletics Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They most recently won by a score of 8-2 on Friday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/30 Grisham CF Rice DH Judge RF Bellinger LF Chisholm Jr. 2B Goldschmidt 1B McMahon 3B Wells C Volpe SS Weathers SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup on Saturday.

He is also hitting 9th in the order for the first time this season.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases in 11 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@WiseAndFly: “Cabby should be starting on a regular basis. Stop forcing Volpe into the lineup”

@JMC9787: “I don’t understand the process at short right now. You can’t keep rotating Volpe and Caballero. It’s not fair to either one. Commit to one or the other until they falter and show they can’t do it.”

@MissYankee: “Boooo! Volpe and Wells are back”

@KabukiUSMC: “I disagree with the method cabby had two hits last night and now he’s got to sit down again. They will do anything to accommodate volpe.”

@FrankStang96230: “Why did yankees use Jose Caballero that 1 game at 3rd base but haven’t since then?”

@d_mart97: “Play Cabby every day. I don’t care who has to sit but sitting Cabby once a series like he’s a catcher isn’t it.”

Yankees Ahead Of Game 2

The Yankees have gone 35-22 in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.