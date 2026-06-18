New York Yankees Make Surprising Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Chicago White Sox after winning each of the first two games (in the Bronx).

The Yankees most recently won Wednesday’s game by a score of 10-5.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 8th) finished with one triple, one walk, one RBI and two runs.

Yankees Make Surprising Anthony Volpe Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/18 B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C R. Weathers SP”

Despite his strong day, Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .241 with 19 hits, one home run, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and five stolen bases in 24 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Recent Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on Wednesday:

@VirginiaYankee1: “Good to see. Volpe doesn’t need to be what we hoped he would be to provide value.”

@Fab0o0o: “Maybe Voloe boosts his stock a little so we can trick a team into trading for him so we can finally be outta the Volpe business”

@AdamWeinrib: “I understand Volpe less and less by the day”

@volpe_forever: “I’m ready to move on from Volpe as much as anyone but for those who asked why Volpe is in and not jones, this is why. Volpe is fine against LHPs; jones is an auto out vs them on a team with a plethora of OFs Let’s use our brains for a change.”

@C_R_Enn: “Volpe looks so promising sometimes. Wish this guy could become consistent hitting these type of line drives”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They are 21-12 in 33 games at home.