New York Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Injury News

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, the Yankees won the series finale (on Wednesday) by a score of 6-3.

New York Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Decision

While the Yankees are off, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) will be in action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Before the game, news came out that Anthony Volpe suffered an injury on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote: “Anthony Volpe left last night’s game in Triple A with a right forearm contusion, a source tells ESPN. He was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and initially stayed in the game, stealing a base and lining out in his next at-bat before he exited in the sixth inning.”

Castillo’s second post: “Volpe made his third start at third base last night and went 2 for 3 with a double and the HBP. He’s batting .276 with a .632 slugging percentage and 1.008 OPS in 23 games since being sent down in early August.”

Despite the injury scare, Volpe is back in the starting lineup on Thursday.

He is batting 2nd (and starting at second base).

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He had been one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Before getting sent to Triple-A (earlier this month), Volpe had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 MLB games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.