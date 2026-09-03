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New York Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Injury News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after hitting a double during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, the Yankees won the series finale (on Wednesday) by a score of 6-3.

New York Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

While the Yankees are off, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) will be in action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Before the game, news came out that Anthony Volpe suffered an injury on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote: “Anthony Volpe left last night’s game in Triple A with a right forearm contusion, a source tells ESPN. He was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and initially stayed in the game, stealing a base and lining out in his next at-bat before he exited in the sixth inning.”

Castillo’s second post: “Volpe made his third start at third base last night and went 2 for 3 with a double and the HBP. He’s batting .276 with a .632 slugging percentage and 1.008 OPS in 23 games since being sent down in early August.”

Despite the injury scare, Volpe is back in the starting lineup on Thursday.

He is batting 2nd (and starting at second base).

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He had been one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Before getting sent to Triple-A (earlier this month), Volpe had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 MLB games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Injury News

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