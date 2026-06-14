New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the Toronto Blue Jays for the final game of their series in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Anthony Volpe has not started a game in the series.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/14 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger CF A. Rosario 3B J. Caballero 2B M. Schuemann LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 8th).

He is batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 21 games.

Volpe was the 30th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

In 2023, Volpe won a Gold Glove Award.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being back in the lineup:

@GloverDarius: “Volpe & the turf. This should be be fun.”

@nyy2022: “Volpe at Short and Caballero at 2nd lololol”

@JMC9787: “The insistence to work Volpe into the lineup is absolutely wild.”

@DAMIZRA: “Shoeman, Volpe and Sanchez! I can see the big smile of Toronto’s pitchers. Wtf”

@BigJxy99: “Why is the better SS the one sliding to 2nd when supposedly Volpe was “taking reps at 2nd” for situations like these???”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday

The Yankees enter the day at the top of the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.