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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the Toronto Blue Jays for the final game of their series in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Anthony Volpe has not started a game in the series.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/14 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger CF A. Rosario 3B J. Caballero 2B M. Schuemann LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 8th).

He is batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 21 games.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees watches his fifth inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. 

Volpe was the 30th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

In 2023, Volpe won a Gold Glove Award.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. 

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being back in the lineup:

@GloverDarius: “Volpe & the turf. This should be be fun.”

@nyy2022: “Volpe at Short and Caballero at 2nd lololol”

@JMC9787: “The insistence to work Volpe into the lineup is absolutely wild.”

@DAMIZRA: “Shoeman, Volpe and Sanchez! I can see the big smile of Toronto’s pitchers. Wtf”

@BigJxy99: “Why is the better SS the one sliding to 2nd when supposedly Volpe was “taking reps at 2nd” for situations like these???”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 

The Yankees enter the day at the top of the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

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