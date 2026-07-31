Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Cubs Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be at Wrigley Field to open up a series with the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with two strikeouts and one run in five at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS S. Jones LF A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the starting lineup (on Friday) and hitting 6th.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .248 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen base in 54 games.

He is in the middle of his 4th MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@shell895: “Smh… JUST WIN IF THAT’S POSSIBLE!!!!!”

@iHitSplits: “Why is Ali Sanchez still on my roster”

@JudgeEnjoyer999: “This is the worst lineup I’ve ever seen”

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

@Benriceloverr: “can someone tell why is it important to have a lineup full of righties even tho they suck just because is a lefty on the mound”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Cubs Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x