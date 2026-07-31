New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Cubs Series

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be at Wrigley Field to open up a series with the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with two strikeouts and one run in five at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS S. Jones LF A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the starting lineup (on Friday) and hitting 6th.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .248 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen base in 54 games.

He is in the middle of his 4th MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@shell895: “Smh… JUST WIN IF THAT’S POSSIBLE!!!!!”

@iHitSplits: “Why is Ali Sanchez still on my roster”

@JudgeEnjoyer999: “This is the worst lineup I’ve ever seen”

@Benriceloverr: “can someone tell why is it important to have a lineup full of righties even tho they suck just because is a lefty on the mound”