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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Guardians Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees loses his helmet during an at-bat in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees will aim to avoid getting swept after dropping each of the first two games in the series.

They lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Volpe finished with no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees during an 18-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/4 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C M. Schuemann RF C. Rodón SP”

Volpe is not in Thursday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .220 with 11 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, nine runs and five stolen bases in 15 games this season.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single to score José Caballero #72 against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Volpe is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

He had started out the 2026 season in Triple-A (before getting called up last month).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Barishn22: “This is about what I expected. Volpe day off needed, Cabby at SS. Would rather see Rosario than Schuemann though.”

@NY647764: “no volpe or wells is a breath of fresh air wouldn’t mind this being the lineup for a bit while judge is out”

@Kem_R: “Lineup giving me 2013 vibes and not in a good way”

@Daniel05316359: “We let down Schlittler and Cole let me guess what happens with Rodon….”

Yankees Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound with teammates Austin Wells #28 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 prior to being removed from a game against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Guardians Series Finale

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