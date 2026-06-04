New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Guardians Series Finale

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees will aim to avoid getting swept after dropping each of the first two games in the series.

They lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Volpe finished with no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/4 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C M. Schuemann RF C. Rodón SP”

Volpe is not in Thursday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .220 with 11 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, nine runs and five stolen bases in 15 games this season.

Volpe is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

He had started out the 2026 season in Triple-A (before getting called up last month).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Barishn22: “This is about what I expected. Volpe day off needed, Cabby at SS. Would rather see Rosario than Schuemann though.”

@NY647764: “no volpe or wells is a breath of fresh air wouldn’t mind this being the lineup for a bit while judge is out”

@Kem_R: “Lineup giving me 2013 vibes and not in a good way”

@Daniel05316359: “We let down Schlittler and Cole let me guess what happens with Rodon….”

Yankees Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.