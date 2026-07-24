New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Phillies Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday (they were off on Thursday).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe is in the starting lineup (and hitting 6th).

The 25-year-old comes into the series batting .247 with 36 hits, one home run, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 48 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Volpe had been a notable prospect for the Yankees, as he was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

After winning a Gold Glove as a rookie (2023), there had been very high expectations for him.

That said, things have not gone as planned over the last two seasons.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Phillies as the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Following three games with the Phillies, they will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday.