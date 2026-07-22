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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in Monday’s game.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees prepares to field a ground ball during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/22 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B S. Jones DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old shortstop is currently batting .245 with 35 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 47 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media On Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a single in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BobbyMilone29: “Jones batting 3rd Either a showcase or he has a job after the deadline For his sake I hope its a showcase; I don’t think they have the patience for him His power would be fun in Colorado”

@yankeesguy93: “Jones batting 3rd lmao yeah they’re definitely showcasing him 😂”

@JBellantese: “Well I am happy we are not getting 18 innings of Volpe today”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees grounds out to the shortstop during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

@rioward7: “No Volpe….already winning”

@HughesWaldoJax: “Win 2, trade for Joe Ryan and Jeffers, DFA Volpe and call up GLJ/ Lagrange and go win a World Series please and thank you”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees is restrained after an altercation against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a very solid season first half of the 2026 season.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Game

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