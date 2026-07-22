New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in Monday’s game.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/22 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B S. Jones DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old shortstop is currently batting .245 with 35 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 47 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media On Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BobbyMilone29: “Jones batting 3rd Either a showcase or he has a job after the deadline For his sake I hope its a showcase; I don’t think they have the patience for him His power would be fun in Colorado”

@yankeesguy93: “Jones batting 3rd lmao yeah they’re definitely showcasing him 😂”

@JBellantese: “Well I am happy we are not getting 18 innings of Volpe today”

@rioward7: “No Volpe….already winning”

@HughesWaldoJax: “Win 2, trade for Joe Ryan and Jeffers, DFA Volpe and call up GLJ/ Lagrange and go win a World Series please and thank you”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a very solid season first half of the 2026 season.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).