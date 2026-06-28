New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Red Sox Finale

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will be back at Fenway Park for the final game of their series with the Boston Red Sox.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Saturday (and have lost all three games in the series).

Anthony Volpe finished with no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .255 with 28 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 17 runs and seven stolen bases in 34 games.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of the lineup:

@Barishn22: “Oh now you rest Volpe. Cabby ain’t hitting, Volpe hits RHP well. Don’t sit him against Gray.”

@stillwaiting73: “Ya he had 3 + AB’s vs. Sonny last time. I get the idea of more LHP, but this is a Head scratcher. Also Cab’s been dinged up. Can’t run 100%.”

@Deppuygr: “No volpe LETS GO”

@j2r8miah: “Volpe isn’t starting will be watching tn 🔥”

@lucasfrankel: “No Volpe, I sense a victory in my future”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Series Finale

In addition to avoiding a sweep, the Yankees will also be looking to keep their spot at the top of the American League East.

Their recent cold streak has dropped them a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right now, the Yankees are 48-34 in 82 games.