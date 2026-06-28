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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Red Sox Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will be back at Fenway Park for the final game of their series with the Boston Red Sox.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Saturday (and have lost all three games in the series).

Anthony Volpe finished with no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on an error in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the home opener at PNC Park on April 4, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .255 with 28 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 17 runs and seven stolen bases in 34 games.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on his eighth inning RBI base hit against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of the lineup:

@Barishn22: “Oh now you rest Volpe. Cabby ain’t hitting, Volpe hits RHP well. Don’t sit him against Gray.”

@stillwaiting73: “Ya he had 3 + AB’s vs. Sonny last time. I get the idea of more LHP, but this is a Head scratcher. Also Cab’s been dinged up. Can’t run 100%.”

@Deppuygr: “No volpe LETS GO”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@j2r8miah: “Volpe isn’t starting will be watching tn 🔥”

@lucasfrankel: “No Volpe, I sense a victory in my future”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Series Finale

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In addition to avoiding a sweep, the Yankees will also be looking to keep their spot at the top of the American League East.

Their recent cold streak has dropped them a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right now, the Yankees are 48-34 in 82 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Red Sox Finale

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