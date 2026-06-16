New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 8th) finished the victory with two hits, two RBI’s, one run and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/16 B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero RF R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C A. Volpe SS G. Cole SP”

Volpe is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 9th) for Tuesday’s series opener.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .211 with 15 hits, one home run, 11 RBI’s, 12 runs and five stolen bases in 22 games.

Volpe has been a hot topic among Yankees fans, but his showing on Sunday was promising.

The 2023 Gold Glove Award winner had started out this season in Triple-A.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@The_Bleacherss: “Stop playing Volpe at SS and Caballero in RF!!”

@Madssatbat: “I hope Volpe makes me hate him a little less today”

@YankeeBelli: “Dominguez not playing because of a pulled tooth Wow this lineup is so thin 😭”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-12 in 31 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.