Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 8th) finished the victory with two hits, two RBI’s, one run and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs after a single during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/16 B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero RF R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C A. Volpe SS G. Cole SP”

Volpe is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 9th) for Tuesday’s series opener.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .211 with 15 hits, one home run, 11 RBI’s, 12 runs and five stolen bases in 22 games.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a catch in the outfield during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe has been a hot topic among Yankees fans, but his showing on Sunday was promising.

The 2023 Gold Glove Award winner had started out this season in Triple-A.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees rounds second base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@The_Bleacherss: “Stop playing Volpe at SS and Caballero in RF!!”

@Madssatbat: “I hope Volpe makes me hate him a little less today”

@YankeeBelli: “Dominguez not playing because of a pulled tooth Wow this lineup is so thin 😭”

Yankees Right Now

GettyDavid Bednar #53 and Ali Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-12 in 31 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x