New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered A Brutally Honest Reality Check

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-4 (and swept the Guardians).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit and one walk.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Reality Check

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

He is currently batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 20 games.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney spoke about Volpe.

Tierney: “He’s lost. I just can’t defend him anymore. I’m sorry… I have been an Anthony Volpe supporter… I can no longer support him, and based what he’s done as a player, I can no longer believe in his ceiling that we’re hoping magically appears… I will always be an Anthony Volpe fan, meaning I’m rooting for him… His fate very well might be tied into going to play second base for a small market.”

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Volpe’s Background

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

In addition to being a highly touted prospect, he is from New Jersey (which made for a great story that fans got behind).

That said, Volpe has had an up-and-down tenure with New York.