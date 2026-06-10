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New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered A Brutally Honest Reality Check

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-4 (and swept the Guardians).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit and one walk.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Reality Check

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on an error in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the home opener at PNC Park on April 4, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

He is currently batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 20 games.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney spoke about Volpe.

Tierney: “He’s lost. I just can’t defend him anymore. I’m sorry… I have been an Anthony Volpe supporter… I can no longer support him, and based what he’s done as a player, I can no longer believe in his ceiling that we’re hoping magically appears… I will always be an Anthony Volpe fan, meaning I’m rooting for him… His fate very well might be tied into going to play second base for a small market.”

Volpe’s Background

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

In addition to being a highly touted prospect, he is from New Jersey (which made for a great story that fans got behind).

That said, Volpe has had an up-and-down tenure with New York.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered A Brutally Honest Reality Check

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