Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Bold Prediction About His MLB Career

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 9-5.

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit, one strikeout and one RBI.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Bold Prediction

Volpe has been a very hot topic among Yankees fans this season.

In a recent episode of BT Unleashed, Brandon Tierney was joined by Gary Sheffield Jr.

Sheffield Jr. believes that despite Volpe’s flaws, he could end up having a long career in the MLB.

Sheffield Jr.: “I think he’s going to be one of those guys, I saw that you get 10 years of service time, right? He’s one of those guys where you’re like, man, how did he stick around for a decade? And you still have to be a good baseball player to do that. I think Volpe will be around a decade… Not with this team… Anthony Volpe will be a second baseman.”

Play

While Sheffield Jr. doesn’t believe that Volpe will stick with New York, it’s an intriguing prediction that he thinks Volpe will have a long career.

After winning a Gold Glove as a rookie (and reaching the World Series in his second year), Volpe has been unable to live up to his big expectations.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .250 with 39 hits, one home run, 17 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 51 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are now 60-46 in 106 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 34-23 in 57 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.