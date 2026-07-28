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Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Bold Prediction About His MLB Career

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 9-5.

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit, one strikeout and one RBI.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Bold Prediction

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Volpe has been a very hot topic among Yankees fans this season.

In a recent episode of BT Unleashed, Brandon Tierney was joined by Gary Sheffield Jr.

Sheffield Jr. believes that despite Volpe’s flaws, he could end up having a long career in the MLB.

Sheffield Jr.: “I think he’s going to be one of those guys, I saw that you get 10 years of service time, right? He’s one of those guys where you’re like, man, how did he stick around for a decade? And you still have to be a good baseball player to do that. I think Volpe will be around a decade… Not with this team… Anthony Volpe will be a second baseman.”

While Sheffield Jr. doesn’t believe that Volpe will stick with New York, it’s an intriguing prediction that he thinks Volpe will have a long career.

After winning a Gold Glove as a rookie (and reaching the World Series in his second year), Volpe has been unable to live up to his big expectations.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .250 with 39 hits, one home run, 17 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 51 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99, Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after an RBI single by Ben Rice #22 during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are now 60-46 in 106 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 34-23 in 57 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Gets Delivered Bold Prediction About His MLB Career

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