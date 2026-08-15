Demoted New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral For The Right Reason

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada) by a score of 3-1.

They will play the second game of their series on Saturday afternoon.

Volpe Hits A Home Run In AAA

Earlier this month, the Yankees sent Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

They wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

During Friday’s Triple-A game, Volpe hit a home run.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@cai_rogers7: “Anthony Volpe smacks his 3rd home run in Scranton, a solo shot!! 104.1 mph off the bat and 408 feet🔥🔥”

@JoezMcfLy: “bomb the other way!”

@BaseUnstitched: “Shoutout admin for having their guys backs ⬇️”

SWB RailRiders: “That pitch wasn’t a challenge. Anthony Volpe crushes a 408-foot home run! 💣”

@CowboyGrish: “Where is this in the big leagues like genuinely. You play 81 games with a 314 foot right field.”

@iAssort: “Bro triple A volpe is genuinely one of the best baseball players in history💀💀”

@Garrycobbleston: “He will be a decent second baseman”

@Jujutalksball: “Say what you want about Volpe. But I’d take him over Jazz rn.”

@KsLeep9391: “I can’t give up on him. I just can’t 😭”

@_BigSteve89: “Volpe Resurgence loading !!”

@matt23lng: “Let him raise his trade value in the minors so the Yankees will get more than a bag of chips for him like they did from Pittsburgh for Doval”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had been in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (before getting optioned).

The 2023 Gold Glove winner had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games this season.