Demoted New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral For Wrong Reason

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 10-5 on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 1-0.

Anthony Volpe Goes Viral For Wrong Reason

Also on Wednesday, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) had a game with the IronPigs.

They lost by a score of 11-3.

Anthony Volpe went viral during the game.

New York Post Sports wrote: “Anthony Volpe lost both challenges tonight in the first six pitches of the game.”

Here’s what people were saying:

@brianbuck13: “I’m in the camp of why do we need a daily updates Anthony Volpe in the minors, but geez. Not a good look.”

@NYY228: “Loser player who’s gotten extreme leeway by a loser org. A serious org cuts ties with this bum at this last trade deadline.”

@jjust_boredd: “i just checked his minor league stats just to see if hes performing well, and hes not theres no reason for him to be smiling that hard”

@MarkHolder27: “Volpe isn’t going to see the Yankees again for a long time.”

@TheShowThor: “Insane that this guy still hasn’t been humbled. Yankees need to cut ties.”

@b0bsondugnut: “I do not envy anyone who has to play for the Yankees. This sort of scrutiny is unreal.”

@RobWong34: “Challenging a 3-0 pitch in the first AB of a game is hilariously bad.”

@Sal_assante4: “Couldn’t be more obvious that he’s going through it mentally. You guys should probably stop piling on at this point”

@edwhitemagic: “This was very poor judgment to challenge these pitches in the first inning. And to laugh about it is inexcusable. I used to like this kid, but he’s making it hard to root for him.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe had been in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

This season, Volpe is batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.