Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Made Intriguing Decision Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Made Intriguing Decision

Ahead of Monday’s game, Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports posted a video of Volpe.

Phillips wrote: “Anthony Volpe getting some work in at 2B.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@etyrnl: “Nah he ain’t replacing Jazz 50/50 Chisholm at this point. Trade him away for his own good.”

@gcaustria: “Volpe’s future with the Yankees is at 2B.”

@seanmohen: “He played SS and 2B interchangeably during Spring 2023. It’s insane mismanagement they they haven’t found this guy one single rep there in the last 3.5 years.”

@tenaciousg44: “It would be better if he was getting work in AAA.”

@tarabluf: “Makes sense to try him there and bring Lombard up”

@przbb: “Get work in the minors, that’s were you belong”

@pizza497: “Anthony Volpe epitomizes how the current Yankees brand is synonymous with mediocrity, and a lack of accountability for players.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft (and is from New Jersey).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .245 with 35 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 47 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 25-22 in 47 games at home).