New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe News During Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) by a score of 13-7.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

He was also out of the lineup for Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe News

Following Monday’s game, the Yankees sent Volpe to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”