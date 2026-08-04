NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) by a score of 13-7.Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.He was also out of the lineup for Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe NewsFollowing Monday’s game, […]
New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe News During Cardinals Series