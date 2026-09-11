MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Rockies Game

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the Yankees (after getting called up from Triple-A).

He finished with three hits (including a grand slam) and five RBIs.

MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

YES Network: “What a comeback to the Majors for Anthony Volpe, ordering up SALAMI & a curtain call!”

Brandon Tierney: “A curtain call!! What a night for Volpe. Stick it, haters. Hard work wins. Put your head down and get better!”

Max Mannis: “Anthony Volpe Curtain Call! What a night in the Bronx!”

Bryan Hoch: “Welcome back, Anthony Volpe. He hits the Yankees’ second grand slam of the season:”

@UnderdogMLB: “ANTHONY VOLPE IS BACK GRAND SLAM”

@GinaMuscato: “Anthony Volpe Night at Yankee Stadium WOW!!! We love a redemption story!!!! LFG!!!!”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “VOLPE!”

Just Baseball: “Anthony Volpe GRAND SLAM! He’s 3–for-4 with 5 RBI in his first game since August 1st and his debut as a 2nd baseman 💥”

Chelsea Janes: “Epic moment. Yanks fans have been hard on Volpe, but everyone can relate to how hard it is to get back up when you fall. Let alone with this many eyes on you.”

@rationalyankee: “I don’t know what the future holds for Anthony Volpe. But regardless of how you feel about him, we should all be thrilled that he had that moment. To get sent down, lose his job to a guy he likely won’t get it back from and have to switch positions is not an easy thing to handle. He went to the minors, mashed and earned his way back up. Incredible that he was able to come back and make an impact so quickly.”

Eric Hubbs: “Took the Yankees until September to learn the grand slam play and now it’s over for everyone else Second baseman Volpe is unstoppable”

@nyytakes: “What if I told you a month ago that on September 10th Anthony Volpe would have a curtain call at Yankee Stadium”

@SleeperYankees: “The Anthony Volpe game 🔥”