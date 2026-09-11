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MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Rockies Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the Yankees (after getting called up from Triple-A).

He finished with three hits (including a grand slam) and five RBIs.

MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees connects on his second inning RBI base hit against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

YES Network: “What a comeback to the Majors for Anthony Volpe, ordering up SALAMI & a curtain call!”

Brandon Tierney: “A curtain call!! What a night for Volpe. Stick it, haters. Hard work wins. Put your head down and get better!”

Max Mannis: “Anthony Volpe Curtain Call! What a night in the Bronx!”

Bryan Hoch: “Welcome back, Anthony Volpe. He hits the Yankees’ second grand slam of the season:”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs the bases during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@UnderdogMLB: “ANTHONY VOLPE IS BACK GRAND SLAM”

@GinaMuscato: “Anthony Volpe Night at Yankee Stadium WOW!!! We love a redemption story!!!! LFG!!!!”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “VOLPE!”

Just Baseball: “Anthony Volpe GRAND SLAM! He’s 3–for-4 with 5 RBI in his first game since August 1st and his debut as a 2nd baseman 💥”

Chelsea Janes: “Epic moment. Yanks fans have been hard on Volpe, but everyone can relate to how hard it is to get back up when you fall. Let alone with this many eyes on you.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning home run against the Kansas City Royals with teammate Anthony Volpe #11 at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2025 in New York City.

@rationalyankee: “I don’t know what the future holds for Anthony Volpe. But regardless of how you feel about him, we should all be thrilled that he had that moment. To get sent down, lose his job to a guy he likely won’t get it back from and have to switch positions is not an easy thing to handle. He went to the minors, mashed and earned his way back up. Incredible that he was able to come back and make an impact so quickly.”

Eric Hubbs: “Took the Yankees until September to learn the grand slam play and now it’s over for everyone else Second baseman Volpe is unstoppable”

@nyytakes: “What if I told you a month ago that on September 10th Anthony Volpe would have a curtain call at Yankee Stadium”

@SleeperYankees: “The Anthony Volpe game 🔥”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Rockies Game

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