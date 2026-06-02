5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Tyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates a home run in the fifth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
They are off on Monday following a series where they won two out of three games against the Athletics (in Sacramento).
5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent
GettyTyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after DJ LeMahieu hit into a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning of the game at Target Field on June 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The 31-year-old is coming off a year where he batted .206 in 59 games for the San Diego Padres.
As of June 1, Wade still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
GettyTyler Wade #14 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after sliding safely into home to score after a wild pitch against the Miami Marlins during the eleventh inning at Petco Park on May 26, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Wade was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He spent the first five years of his career with the New York Yankees.
In that span, Wade batted .212 with 92 hits, six home runs, 33 RBI’s, 81 runs and 30 stolen bases in 264 games.
GettyTyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.They are off on Monday following a series where they won two out of three games against the Athletics (in Sacramento).5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free AgentEarlier this year, Tyler Wade was released by the Texas […]
5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release