5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They are off on Monday following a series where they won two out of three games against the Athletics (in Sacramento).

5-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent

Earlier this year, Tyler Wade was released by the Texas Rangers organization.

He has not played in an MLB game this season.

The 31-year-old is coming off a year where he batted .206 in 59 games for the San Diego Padres.

As of June 1, Wade still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Wade was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the New York Yankees.

In that span, Wade batted .212 with 92 hits, six home runs, 33 RBI’s, 81 runs and 30 stolen bases in 264 games.