Yankees Showing ‘Mutual Interest’ With Projected $54 Million All-Star

The Yankees‘ offseason could go any number of ways, with the primary focus being, of course, star outfielder Juan Soto. But the team is also looking at beefing up its bullpen, adding a new first baseman and, perhaps, reconfiguring the starting rotation.

It’s already a crowded bunch–for now, at least. Ace Gerrit Cole is staying put after a brief flirtation with free agency, and Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has earned a prominent spot in at the top of the rotation. Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon are likely to factor into the mix, too.

Beyond that, the Yankees could make a move on veterans Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman, each of whom has been the subject of trade rumors. But they’d only make such a move if an upgrade was in the offing.

And, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, one upgrade the Yankees have an eye on is a potential bargain, Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

Walker Buehler Has ‘Interest’ From Yankees

Speaking on the MLB Network this week, Morosi said that the Yankees have interest in Buehler, a free agent who pitched well in the playoffs this year (three starts, four appearances, 3.60 ERA). Buehler threw the final inning of the Dodgers‘ Game 5 World Series clincher over the Yankees last month.

“What an amazing story it would be if Buehler winds up pitching in 2025 where he threw this final pitch of the World Series in 2024,” Morosi said. “I have been told there is some mutual interest between Walker Buehler and the New York Yankees. While that would be an amazing storyline, certainly it is not unprecedented that you would see someone join the team that they vanquished in the World Series the previous year.”

“We know this—the New York Yankees, with some comings and going in their rotation, they are looking for rotation help.”

Yankees Could Land a Bargain

Of course, there is some risk on Buehler–considerable risk. He was an All-Star who went a league-high 33 starts in 2021, with a 16-4 record, but underwent Tommy John surgery the following year and missed all of 2023.

Buehler returned last season, but struggled with a hip issue. He was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA.

At ESPN, Kiley McDaniel projects Buehler getting a three-year, $54 million contract.

Wrote McDaniel: “Buehler underwent some changes in his return from Tommy John surgery, likely making him more of a finesse No. 3 starter than the power-based ace he was in the past. That said, he started to find himself late in the season and into the playoffs. …

“But the Dodgers didn’t offer the qualifying offer. Now Buehler hits the market without the QO attached, but as a potential buy-low candidate for a strong pitching development team.”