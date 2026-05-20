MLB Makes Yankees Announcement Before Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees third game of a four-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays won’t start as planned.

New York vs. Toronto was scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET, but that will no longer be the case. Less than an hour before the first pitch, the Yankees revealed that the game would be delayed until further notice.

“As of 6:17 PM, please be advised we do not intend to start tonight’s game on time. Information will be provided as it is received,” the Yankees wrote on X.

Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and Blue Jays was highly anticipated due to the pitching matchup. Toronto was set to start Trey Yesavage, while New York was starting Cam Schlittler in a battle of two of the best young starters in all of baseball.

During the Blue Jays broadcast on Sportsnet, play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman said the rain hasn’t started yet, but is expected to soon, and word around New York is first pitch will be around 9 p.m. ET.

Fans React to Weather Delay

After the Yankees made the announcement from MLB, fans were disappointed that Wednesday’s game would not start on time.

“It was such a beautiful day and then the weather starts to get worse by the game time. So unclutch and unattractive,” a fan added.

“i’m already annoyed,” a fan wrote.

“Schlitty got em scared lol,” a fan added.

“This is typical. A Thunderstorm has been in the forecast all day, but they wait until 45 minutes before the game, and after the gates have been open to say “actually… we might not play this game… LOLZ”,” a fan wrote.

Blue Jays fans, meanwhile, were also annoyed by the announcement as Toronto was looking to get back on track with Yesavage on the mound.

“Hope the weather changes so the game isn’t delayed for too long,” a fan wrote.

“Rain delays at Yankee Stadium are always a mood killer. Hopefully, it clears up quickly the energy for tonight’s matchup is too high to be sidelined by the weather. Keeping my fingers crossed for a first pitch soon,” a fan added.

“They need a dome,” a fan wrote.

“BOOOO get a roof,” a fan added.

The Yankees won the first two games of the series, winning 7-6 on Monday and 5-4 on Tuesday. The fourth game of the series is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET, so if the game can’t be played on Wednesday, a doubleheader could happen tomorrow.

Yankees Win First 2 Games of Series

New York has won the first two games of a four-game series, as the best-case scenario for Toronto is a split.

The Yankees rallied for the win and had to hold off a top-of-the-ninth comeback. The Blue Jays scored once in the top half and had runners on third and second with two outs, but Kazuma Okamoto grounded out to end the game.

“That’s what makes baseball fun,” Ben Rice said postgame. “Of course, we’d rather it be a nice 1-2-3, but the reality is, it’s not always going to be that way. When they’re threatening with runners in scoring position, it’s our job to lock it in and stop them.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was pleased with how Camilo Doval pitched in the ninth to record the save.

“Camilo bent, but he didn’t break,” Boone said. “To go through the heart of the order there to finish it off, I love that poise.”

The Yankees are now 30-19 but are 3.5 games back of Tampa Bay.