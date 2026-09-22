New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Rays Game

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Diamondbacks (in Arizona).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 8-4 on Sunday.

Austin Wells had one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Tuesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees Game 1 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B C. Rodón SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Arizona star is batting .186 with 61 hits, 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Looking At The Yankees On Tuesday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 42-32 in 74 games at home).

Right now, the Yankees are 6.0 games back of the Rays for first in the division.

Following their series with the Rays, they will remain at home to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in the Bronx.

Looking At The Rays On Tuesday

The Rays are the top team in the American League East with a 95-60 record in 155 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 40-34 in 74 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, the Rays will finish the 2026 regular season when they visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Rays Game 1 9/22 Y. Díaz DH J. Aranda 1B J. Caminero 3B L. Hicks C C. Simpson LF J. DeLuca CF V. Mesa Jr. RF B. Williamson SS R. Palacios 2B N. Martinez SP”