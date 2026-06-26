New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Thursday.

Austin Wells finished with one hit and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Before Red Sox Game

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/26 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Rosario DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero 3B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup for Friday.

The 26-year-old is currently batting .165 with 26 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs and 16 runs in 52 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

Max Mannis: “Austin Wells currently has a .165 AVG, .253 SLG and .522 OPS through 52 games All of those numbers are worse than Randal Grichuk’s were as a Yankee when they DFA’d him after 16 games”

@Christian_NYYST: “I don’t know how anyone can be taken seriously when they say the #Yankees need Tarik Skubal more than they need a catcher. Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra have a COMBINED OPS+ of 89. I know Ali Sanchez has been better actually showing a pulse at the plate but he has a career OPS+ of 40. This really needs to be priority one at the deadline.”

@HoodieFrazier: “Austin Wells contributes nothing of value to this team anymore”

Yankees Right Now