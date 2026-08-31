New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Made MLB History In Red Sox Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1.

With the win, they took three out of four games in the series.

Austin Wells was not in the lineup on Sunday.

However, he came in as a pinch-hitter.

The former Arizona star hit two home runs with five RBIs.

New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Made MLB History

Wells also made MLB history during the game.

MLB wrote: “Austin Wells crushed two homers in the 8th inning! He’s the first player in MLB history to enter a game as a pinch-hitter and then hit multiple home runs in a single inning.”

Wells has had a tough season, so his performance on Sunday was an excellent development.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .184 with 52 hits, 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, 29 runs and two stolen bases in 102 games.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people were saying about Wells:

@eyyankees: “Since August 9th: Austin Wells: .819 OPS Adley Rutschman: .523 OPS”

Bryan Hoch: “Austin Wells hits his second home run of the inning. He’s into double digits for the season (10).”

@YankeesMuse: “Austin Wells is the 7th player in Yankees history to homer twice in one inning. The most recent was Gleyber Torres on 9/21/22 vs Pittsburgh.”

@saraa2013: “This is the Austin wells that was hitting .177 going into today btw. Love to see it lmao bro needed this”

@Colttoonnnn: “Wait hold on, so Austin Wells pinch hit, in the 8th inning, and outscored Boston by himself?🤣🤣🤣”

StatMuse: “Austin Wells as a pinch hitter vs Boston: 2-2 2 HR 5 RBI His first multi-homer game of the season.”