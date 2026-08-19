New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Makes Carlos Rodon Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-1 (in Maryland).

Carlos Rodon returned to MLB action for the first time since June 28.

He went 4.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Austin Wells Makes Carlos Rodon Statement

After the game, Austin Wells was asked about Rodon (via YES Network).

Reporter: “About a month and a half since Carlos has been on the Major League mound. Just what stood out to you about his stuff? What were you seeing from him?”

Wells: “Yeah, I thought he looked great. He was able to get ahead on some guys. Felt like he managed the baserunners really well… Just throughout, thought it was sharp, and breaking stuff looked great and the changeup was good.”

Looking At Rodon

Rodon is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He had been coming off a year where he made the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

In addition to New York, the 33-year-old has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants.

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft (out of Arizona) by the Yankees.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

As for the Yankees, they come into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 39-28 in 67 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Orioles, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.