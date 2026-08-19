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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Makes Carlos Rodon Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-1 (in Maryland).

Carlos Rodon returned to MLB action for the first time since June 28.

He went 4.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Austin Wells Makes Carlos Rodon Statement

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

After the game, Austin Wells was asked about Rodon (via YES Network).

Reporter: “About a month and a half since Carlos has been on the Major League mound. Just what stood out to you about his stuff? What were you seeing from him?”

Wells: “Yeah, I thought he looked great. He was able to get ahead on some guys. Felt like he managed the baserunners really well… Just throughout, thought it was sharp, and breaking stuff looked great and the changeup was good.”

Looking At Rodon

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodon is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He had been coming off a year where he made the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

In addition to New York, the 33-year-old has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants.

Looking At Wells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft (out of Arizona) by the Yankees.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As for the Yankees, they come into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 39-28 in 67 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Orioles, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Makes Carlos Rodon Statement

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