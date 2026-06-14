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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells News Before White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

The Yankees most recently won 3-1 on Saturday (after losing 8-5) on Friday.

They have been without starting catcher Austin Wells since June 5.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches. • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells News

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on after the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2025 in New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Wells.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Wells will play in Minor League rehab games this week, Aaron Boone said.”

Before the injury, Wells had been batting .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 15 runs in 47 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Wells Update

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees walks back to after his strikeout during an 18-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Wells:

@LaNinaFresa: “I hope his headaches do get better and go away. Praying this is not a Francisco Cervelli situation”

@JosephEsposito0: “Love this move! Under most circumstances, if Well was hitting even decently they probably just activate him and start him right away since it was a relatively short IL stint. This allows Austin to go down and work on his hitting for a few games with minimal pressure.”

@jg_trading: “They should take their time with him. Like months in the minors could do him so much better.”

@Yankees44Giants: “So Catcher will remain a significant problem lol”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Despite their injuries, the Yankees still come into Sunday as the top team in the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will be back at home to host the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells News Before White Sox Series

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