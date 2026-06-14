New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells News Before White Sox Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

The Yankees most recently won 3-1 on Saturday (after losing 8-5) on Friday.

They have been without starting catcher Austin Wells since June 5.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches. • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Wells.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Wells will play in Minor League rehab games this week, Aaron Boone said.”

Before the injury, Wells had been batting .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 15 runs in 47 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Wells Update

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Wells:

@LaNinaFresa: “I hope his headaches do get better and go away. Praying this is not a Francisco Cervelli situation”

@JosephEsposito0: “Love this move! Under most circumstances, if Well was hitting even decently they probably just activate him and start him right away since it was a relatively short IL stint. This allows Austin to go down and work on his hitting for a few games with minimal pressure.”

@jg_trading: “They should take their time with him. Like months in the minors could do him so much better.”

@Yankees44Giants: “So Catcher will remain a significant problem lol”

Yankees Right Now

Despite their injuries, the Yankees still come into Sunday as the top team in the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will be back at home to host the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.