Why Aren’t Yankees Playing? How Postponement Impacts Playoff Schedule, 162-Game Season

The New York Yankees were supposed to finish the MLB regular season on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The weather had other ideas.

The Yankees and Orioles were postponed at about 4 p.m. ET. They won’t play on Sunday.

Why Aren’t Yankees Playing Orioles?

Inclement weather forced the postponement of Sunday’s game.

Today’s Yankees game is banged. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 27, 2026

It’s not a total surprise.

A nor’easter forced the Boston Red Sox to move their regular season finale from Boston all the way to Tropicana Field in Florida to take on the Chicago Cubs.

And clearly, the Bronx isn’t all that far from Boston.

The rain certainly wasn’t looked good early Sunday afternoon in multiple images shared from the ballpark.

Now comes the big question: Does this game get played?

Will Yankees Play Orioles?

No, the Yankees won’t play Game 162 at all.

They and the Orioles finish the regular season with 161 games played.

Because neither team could move in the standings, they didn’t have to play this.

MLB decided that would be OK.

This was the official statement from the Yankees:

“Today’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) will not be played and will not be rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather.

“In coordination with Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees have announced that today’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather.

“The game will not be rescheduled.

“Fans with paid tickets for today’s game (Sunday, September 27) may exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck. Tickets can be exchanged online only and cannot be exchanged in-person at the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office.

“Complimentary (COMP) tickets and tickets obtained via the Commissioner’s Initiative for Kids for today’s game (Sunday, September 27) are not valid for any future games. COMP tickets or equivalent tickets bear no cash value and do not have any additional benefits that may be offered to ticket(s) with a dollar value.”

What’s Next For Yankees?

The Yankees will now move into the playoffs.

They play the Boston Red Sox at home in Yankee Stadium for a best-of-three Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday night in the Bronx.

It’ll be a highly anticipated and highly watched series.

And hey, the Yankees will have a fresher bullpen after getting to sit out action on Sunday rather than playing.