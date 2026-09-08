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Why Yankees Pulling Aaron Judge in Middle of Games is Their Plan

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs in at the end of the inning after catching a ball hit off the bat of Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the wall during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge is making his return from injury on Tuesday night for the New York Yankees against the Colorado Rockies.

He may not make it to the end of the game, though — and if that happens, it would likely be by design.

The Yankees’ manager, Aaron Boone, made it clear in a conversation with Talkin’ Yanks that it’s not a given Judge will play a full nine innings immediately in his early games back.

Judge was out for more than three months with a rib injury.

As that tweet above suggests, it’ll certainly be an odd sight to see Judge pulled in the middle of the game.

It’s not crazy, though.

Why Are Yankees Pulling Aaron Judge In Middle Of Games?

The key variable for Judge that could lead to this decision is that he didn’t go on a rehab assignment.

Generally when MLB players are injured, they first go and play games in the minor leagues to tune back up for their return to the majors.

They often play limited innings at first down there, too, almost like a mini-Spring Training.

The idea is to ease their bodies back in and avoid any silly injuries on the road to recovery.

Judge didn’t want to go on a rehab assignment mainly so he could impact the playoff race as soon as he was healthy, but that doesn’t remove the reality that the Yankees have to be careful with their captain.

If Judge were to get hurt and miss the playoffs because the Yankees left him in a game too long this week, it’d be a tough thing to live down.

They’re also relatively safe in the playoff discussion. It’ll take work to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division, but a wild card spot is all but assured. They’d rather get in that way with Judge than win the division but not have Judge.

Aaron Judge No-Rehab Precedent

Judge has done this before.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty shared this on X on Tuesday:

“In 2023, he missed nearly two months and didn’t play any rehab games. He hit .245/.408/.557 with a .965 OPS and 18 home runs in his final 57 games.”

If the Yankees get that level of production out of Judge, they’ll be quite happy.

There’s also the reality that not every injury is created equal. There’s a chance that this comeback is harder on Judge.

But given the circumstances, the Yankees will certainly take some Judge rather than no Judge.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Yankees Pulling Aaron Judge in Middle of Games is Their Plan

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