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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Left fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees stands on second base after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end earlier this month.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The final game was also on their home field in the Bronx.

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyNew York Yankee Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building on November 24, 2009 in New York City. Johnny Damon was a guest speaker to proclaim today as Jimmie Johnson Day in NYC.

The last time the Yankees won a World Series title was during the 2009 season when Johnny Damon was still on the roster.

This week, his wife (Michelle) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Thailand So Far… ❤️ This trip is a little extra special for our family! For the first time, we’ve brought all the kids to Thailand, a country that’s not only beautiful but also a part of who they are. With Johnny being half Thai, our kids are proudly one-quarter Thai, and it’s been so amazing watching them experience their heritage, culture, and traditions firsthand. Johnny’s mom was born in Thailand, and one of her wishes was always for her grandchildren to visit her homeland. Although she’s no longer with us, I know she would be smiling from above seeing them here, exploring, learning, and making memories in a place that meant so much to her. From the incredible food and beautiful beaches to the amazing people and unforgettable adventures, Thailand has already given us so many special memories! And we’re just getting started! A little piece of their roots, a whole lot of family memories.”

Looking At Damon’s Time In The Bronx

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees bats against the Cleveland Indians during opening day at the new Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. This is the first regular season MLB game being played at the new venue which replaced the old Yankee Stadium as the Yankees home field.

Damon made the rare move to join the Yankees just one season after playing for the Boston Red Sox.

He spent four seasons in the Bronx.

During the 2009 MLB playoffs (when they won it all), Damon batted .281 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

The two-time All-Star also had stints with the Royals, Athletics, Rays, Tigers and Guardians.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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