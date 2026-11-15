Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees last won a World Series in 2009 when they had a roster full of MLB legends.

They are coming off a year where they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

Wife Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the wife of Andy Pettitte (Laura) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Andy was on the 2009 Yankees team (and won five titles with the franchise).

She wrote: “My heart is so full! 💙 Some of my sweetest girlfriends road-tripped to spend the weekend with us and celebrate our sweet Ansley and precious baby Weston! It means so much that they would travel to be here and love on our family during such a special season. Missing a few, but So very thankful for these precious friendships, all the laughter, and the memories we continue to make together. Feeling extra blessed and loved! 💙 The best friends!!”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Ansley Pettitte: “so so thankful🤍 all are the best mommas that I can look up too!!!🥰🥰 love you lala!!!”

@avescbrooks: “Looks like such a beautiful shower💙💙 Sending love!”

@jenny_e_sharp: “So excited to celebrate this sweet mommy to be!! I am so thankful we were able to make the drive up, we had so much fun. 🩵🩵🩵 👨‍🚒 🔥🤪😂”

@_tgilley._: “💙💙Sweet Weston is already so loved💙💙”

@stephaniev_47: “So blessed❤️a baby is such a blessing”

@urbanelegance_us: “Congratulations lots of sending love babe❤️❤️❤️”