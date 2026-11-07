NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees embrace before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, news came out that Bellinger won a big time award.
MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”
In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP Award (and then won a title in 2020).
Bellinger then had a two-year stop with the Chicago Cubs (before the Yankees).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had a strong regular season despite injuries to key players such as Aaron Judge.They were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.One of the reasons for their success was the play of Cody Bellinger.He was the team’s best fielder.Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, news […]
Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News