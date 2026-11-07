Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season despite injuries to key players such as Aaron Judge.

They were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

One of the reasons for their success was the play of Cody Bellinger.

He was the team’s best fielder.

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, news came out that Bellinger won a big time award.

MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”

Bellinger’s wife (Chase) then made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Mr Platinum!!”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Ashley Rodón: “Two of the best people in one pic 🥹 Earned every bit of that title!!!!”

Natalie McMahon: “sheeeesh!!”

Madisyn Seager: “Love everything about this”

@avaaoconnor: “STUNNING lady 💃💃💃”

@landin.murphy: “Omgggggggg chase 🔥🔥🔥

oh & congrats Cody !!!!”

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP Award (and then won a title in 2020).

Bellinger then had a two-year stop with the Chicago Cubs (before the Yankees).