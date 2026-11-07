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Wife Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees embrace before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season despite injuries to key players such as Aaron Judge.

They were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

One of the reasons for their success was the play of Cody Bellinger.

He was the team’s best fielder.

Wife Of Beloved Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches his three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, news came out that Bellinger won a big time award.

MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”

Bellinger’s wife (Chase) then made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Mr Platinum!!”

Comments On Her Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his wife, Chase Carter Bellinger after winning the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Ashley Rodón: “Two of the best people in one pic 🥹 Earned every bit of that title!!!!”

Natalie McMahon: “sheeeesh!!”

Madisyn Seager: “Love everything about this”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@avaaoconnor: “STUNNING lady 💃💃💃”

@landin.murphy: “Omgggggggg chase 🔥🔥🔥
oh & congrats Cody !!!!”

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a ground out against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Bellinger was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP Award (and then won a title in 2020).

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Bellinger then had a two-year stop with the Chicago Cubs (before the Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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