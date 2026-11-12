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New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old $40 Million Next Season

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a 2026 season where they won 93 games.

That said, they were unable to get out of the ALDS for the second straight year.

The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (losing the final game by a score of 4-3 on October 7).

New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old $40 Million

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees played most of the 2026 season without their best player.

Three-time MVP Aaron Judge only appeared in 66 games.

Brian Cashman spoke about Judge earlier this week (h/t Yankees on SNY).

Cashman: “Aaron Judge had his follow-up with Dr. Pearl, which I think at the last Zoom call I had that we had said was yet to have happened and has happened, and he’s currently in a good place. So no new added features to his circumstance outside of take the winter to continue to rest up, and he’ll be ready to go. But there’s no new procedures or anything there with Aaron Judge.”

It’s also worth noting that Judge will be paid $40 million next season (h/t Spotrac).

He is in the middle of a big contract that he signed in 2022.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 7, 2022): “Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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