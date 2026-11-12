New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old $40 Million Next Season

The New York Yankees are coming off a 2026 season where they won 93 games.

That said, they were unable to get out of the ALDS for the second straight year.

The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (losing the final game by a score of 4-3 on October 7).

New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old $40 Million

It’s worth noting that the Yankees played most of the 2026 season without their best player.

Three-time MVP Aaron Judge only appeared in 66 games.

Brian Cashman spoke about Judge earlier this week (h/t Yankees on SNY).

Cashman: “Aaron Judge had his follow-up with Dr. Pearl, which I think at the last Zoom call I had that we had said was yet to have happened and has happened, and he’s currently in a good place. So no new added features to his circumstance outside of take the winter to continue to rest up, and he’ll be ready to go. But there’s no new procedures or anything there with Aaron Judge.”

It’s also worth noting that Judge will be paid $40 million next season (h/t Spotrac).

He is in the middle of a big contract that he signed in 2022.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 7, 2022): “Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee.”